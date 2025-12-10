Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Mariota will start Sunday's game against the Giants and that Jayden Daniels (elbow) is ruled out.

Mariota started in place of an injured Daniels from Week 8 to Week 13, a five-game stretch in which he averaged 186.6 passing yards and 30.8 rushing yards per contest, totaling six touchdowns and four interceptions. Daniels' return to action versus the Vikings in Week 14 was brief, as he was forced out in the third quarter due to an elbow injury. Entering in relief, Mariota completed two of four passes for 30 yards and an INT versus Minnesota, while also rushing twice for seven yards and losing one fumble. While Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Daniels' current elbow injury is not a long-term concern and that he's suffered no structural setbacks, it's entirely possible Washington could opt to prioritize the franchise signal-caller's health and field Mariota under center for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.