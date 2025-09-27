Martin was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.

The Oklahoma State product will add depth to a Commanders wide receiver room without Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin) in the Week 4 matchup against the Falcons. Martin's most recent NFL action came with the Titans in 2024, recording one reception for 49 yards a touchdown across just four offensive snaps.