Martin reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transactions log.

Martin played seven offensive snaps and three snaps on special teams during Monday's loss to the Bears, though he wasn't targeted. With that having been the third consecutive game Martin was elevated for, Washington will have to sign him to the 53-man roster in order to have him play in any future contests, including Sunday's road matchup against the Cowboys. The placement of Noah Brown (groin/knee) on Wednesday may pave the road for exactly such a transaction.