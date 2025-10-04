Commanders' Tay Martin: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Commanders elevated Martin from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Martin will be elevated for the second straight week as both Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin) have been ruled out. Martin caught one pass for 14 yards in addition to seeing playing time on special teams in last week's loss versus the Falcons and should have a similar role versus the Chargers.