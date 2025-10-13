The Commanders have elevated Martin from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Bears.

Martin will be elevated for a third consecutive game, meaning that to suit up for any further regular-season contests for the Commanders, the team will have to sign him to the active roster. In both of his prior appearances Martin drew exactly one target, but he could see expanded opportunities on Monday versus Chicago with both Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) ruled out, and Deebo Samuel (heel) expected to play through injury.