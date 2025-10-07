Martin reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Martin played a total of 26 snaps (14 on offense, 12 on special teams) and logged one catch for nine yards and a tackle during the Commanders' 27-10 win over the Chargers on Sunday. He could be elevated to Washington's active roster for a third consecutive game for Week 6 against the Bears if one or both of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) or Noah Brown (groin) were not cleared to play.