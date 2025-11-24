Commanders coach Dan Quinn said McLaurin (quadriceps) will participate in Monday's walkthrough practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin appears to have made the most of Washington's bye in Week 12, as Monday's practice represents his first time handing on-field reps since aggravating his quad injury Week 8. It's possible McLaurin will be cleared to retake the field versus the Broncos on Sunday if he's able to ramp up his activity at practice throughout the week while avoiding any setbacks. Quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) is also returning to practice, though Marcus Mariota is expected to remain Washington's starter in Week 13.