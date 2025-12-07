McLaurin caught three of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

The 41 receiving yards actually led the Commanders on the day, as neither Jayden Daniels (elbow) nor Marcus Mariota had much success against the Minnesota defense. In two games since his own return from a quadriceps strain, McLaurin has caught 11 of 20 targets for 137 yards and a TD, and he's locked in as Washington's top wideout whether Daniels -- who appeared to aggravate his dislocated left elbow in the loss -- or Mariota is under center in Week 15 against the Giants.