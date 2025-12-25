Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Team-high five grabs Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaurin caught five of seven targets for 63 yards in the Commanders' 30-23 loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Day.
The five catches led Washington on the day, although Deebo Samuel finished with five more yards. McLaurin has been consistently productive since returning from a quadriceps strain in Week 13 despite the team's revolving door at quarterback, putting together a 21-322-2 line on 35 targets over the last five games. The star wideout will look to cap a disappointing season with a big performance in Week 18 against the Eagles.
More News
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Limited to four targets•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: One big play in Week 15 win•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Modest numbers in Daniels' return•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Excels in return•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Will return Sunday•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Full listing Thursday•