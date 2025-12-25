McLaurin caught five of seven targets for 63 yards in the Commanders' 30-23 loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Day.

The five catches led Washington on the day, although Deebo Samuel finished with five more yards. McLaurin has been consistently productive since returning from a quadriceps strain in Week 13 despite the team's revolving door at quarterback, putting together a 21-322-2 line on 35 targets over the last five games. The star wideout will look to cap a disappointing season with a big performance in Week 18 against the Eagles.