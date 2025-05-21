McLaurin is not in attendance at Washington's final voluntary offseason workout Wednesday, though he had previously been a full participant, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

McLaurin is heading into the final season of the three-year, $68.2 million extension he inked with the Commanders in 2022. Fresh off a 2024 campaign in which he connected with QB Jayden Daniels to the tune of an 82-1,096-13 receiving line, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors, McLaurin's value to Washington's offense is greater than the $19-20 million in real-money compensation he's slated to earn in 2025. General manager Adam Peters said late March that he'd like to work out an extension with McLaurin before Week 1, but the 29-year-old's absence from the final session of voluntary workouts now puts some pressure on the team to finalize a deal prior to mandatory minicamp, which will kick off June 10. Offseason trade acquisition Deebo Samuel figures to demand pressure from opposing defenses without significantly threatening McLaurin's dominant target share in the deep and intermediate portions of the field, so even if hit by TD regression, the No. 1 wideout's overall volume and production has some room for growth in Year 2 with Daniels at the helm of Kliff Kingsbury's offense.