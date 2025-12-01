McLaurin recorded seven receptions on 14 targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos.

McLaurin accounted for his normal snap count in a game for the first time since Week 2 and was on the field for the first time since Week 8. Even without Jayden Daniels (elbow) under center, McLaurin showed no signs of rust by leading the team in targets while logging three catches of more than 15 yards to record his highest yardage total in five contests this season. McLaurin also found the end zone in overtime, beating the Denver defense on a short slant over the middle from three yards away. While the Commanders came up short, McLaurin had a successful return and seemed to provide a boost to the entire unit.