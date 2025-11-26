Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Logs limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaurin (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Coming out of a Week 12 bye, McLaurin took part in an unofficial walk-through Monday and is now officially practicing with his teammates for the first time since Week 8. The Commanders likely will want to see McLaurin upgrade to full practice participation before he's cleared to play, as there isn't much reason to rush things at this point in the season. QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) may also return soon, though presumably not for this Sunday's game against the Broncos.
