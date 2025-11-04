Burks reverted to Washington's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

After joining the Commanders' practice squad in mid-October, Burks got his first elevation ahead of Sunday's loss to Seattle. He logged a pretty hefty workload with 33 of 65 offensive snaps, finishing fourth among Washington's wideouts. Burks caught his only target for 14 yards in the contest and also played two snaps on special teams. Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) missed the matchup and isn't expected to return in Week 10, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, and Luke McCaffrey fractured his collarbone Sunday, so there's a good chance Burks will be active again this Sunday versus Detroit.