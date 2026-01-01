Commanders' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burks (illness) did not practice Thursday.
Burks wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, an indication that his illness is a new development. Unless he's able to resume practicing in full Friday, it appears that Burks will be assigned an injury designation for Washington's regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, for which third-string quarterback Josh Johnson is trending toward another start.
More News
-
Commanders' Treylon Burks: Held to one catch in loss to Dallas•
-
Commanders' Treylon Burks: Leads team in targets in Week 16 loss•
-
Commanders' Treylon Burks: Blanks in Week 15•
-
Commanders' Treylon Burks: Catchless in Minnesota•
-
Commanders' Treylon Burks: Spectacular TD grab in loss•
-
Commanders' Treylon Burks: Clear for Sunday•