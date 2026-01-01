default-cbs-image
Burks (illness) did not practice Thursday.

Burks wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, an indication that his illness is a new development. Unless he's able to resume practicing in full Friday, it appears that Burks will be assigned an injury designation for Washington's regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, for which third-string quarterback Josh Johnson is trending toward another start.

