Biadasz (knee) is questionable to return to Washington's matchup versus the Cowboys on Thursday.

Biadasz sustained a knee injury in the second quarter and was seen limping to the sideline and then the locker room with the help of trainers. In Biadasz's absence, Nick Allegretti has shifted over to center, while Andrew Wylie is now in at right guard.

