Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Done for the day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Biadasz (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Washington's matchup versus the Cowboys on Thursday.
Biadasz is done for the game after exiting the game in the second quarter due to a knee injury. Nick Allegretti has replaced the 28-year-old at center, while Andrew Wylie is now in at right guard.
More News
-
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Questionable to return•
-
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Set to return for wild-card contest•
-
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Not playing vs. Dallas•
-
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: No longer under the weather•
-
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Inactive due to illness•