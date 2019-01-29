Connor Barwin: Released by Giants
Barwin is getting released by the Giants on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Barwin appeared in 15 games for the Giants this year, totaling just 12 tackles, including one sack, and four passes defensed. He's expressed a desire to play in 2019 and could get an opportunity as a veteran backup with another club.
