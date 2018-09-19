Giants' Connor Barwin: Not practicing Wednesday
Barwin (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Barwin has been nursing a knee injury since preseason, and does not yet appear nearing a recovery. With Olivier Vernon (ankle) also questionable to suit up against the Texans on Sunday, the Giants could enter Week 3 missing two options at the outside linebacker position.
