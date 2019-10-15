Barwin announced his retirement Monday, Adam Caplan of Sirius XM reports.

Barwin floated out the idea of re-signing with the Eagles this offseason but an offer never came to fruition. Across 132 career games, the edge rusher recorded 368 tackles (272 solo), 56.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in stints with the Texans, Eagles, Rams and Giants.

