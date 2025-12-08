Coach Brian Schottenheimer noted Monday that Lamb, who sustained a concussion during the Cowboys' loss to the Lions this past Thursday, is "doing good. Progressing nicely," Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

With added recovery time afforded by the Cowboys' short Week 14, Lamb is trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Vikings approaches. In any case, added context regarding the star wideout's status is slated to arrive no later than Wednesday, when the team's next official injury report is posted.