Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Returns to practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lamb (illness) returned to practice Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Lamb's return at the end of the week suggests he should be fine for Sunday's game against the Chargers. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but there's been no hint of concern coming out of Dallas.
