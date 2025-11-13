The Cowboys announced Thursday that Hooker (toe) has been designated for return from injured reserve, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hooker was placed on IR after suffering a toe injury in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Packers. The 29-year-old will now have 21 days to officially be activated, but he'll need to string together multiple practices in order to do so. Once he returns, the nine-year veteran is figured to start alongside Donovan Wilson and will add a much-needed boost to the Cowboys' defense.