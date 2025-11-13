Cowboys' Malik Hooker: Practice window opens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys announced Thursday that Hooker (toe) has been designated for return from injured reserve, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hooker was placed on IR after suffering a toe injury in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Packers. The 29-year-old will now have 21 days to officially be activated, but he'll need to string together multiple practices in order to do so. Once he returns, the nine-year veteran is figured to start alongside Donovan Wilson and will add a much-needed boost to the Cowboys' defense.