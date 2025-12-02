Hooker was limited in practice Monday due to a back injury, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Hooker has dealt with a toe issue almost all season, but that injury isn't noted on Monday's injury report. Instead, the veteran safety is deemed to have a back issue. Hooker's ability to log a limited session may mean that he's not dealing with a major injury, but he could enter Thursday with a designation if he's not able to practice in full over the next two days.