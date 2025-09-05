Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Cleared for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achane (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Achane participated without limitations in practice Friday and avoided a Week 1 injury designation after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. He'll be backed up by rookie sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon against the Colts, as fellow running back Jaylen Wright (knee) was ruled out Friday. Gordon could be better-suited for short-yardage work, but the speedy Achane should get the majority of touches in Miami's backfield.
