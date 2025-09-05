Achane (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Achane participated without limitations in practice Friday and avoided a Week 1 injury designation after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. He'll be backed up by rookie sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon against the Colts, as fellow running back Jaylen Wright (knee) was ruled out Friday. Gordon could be better-suited for short-yardage work, but the speedy Achane should get the majority of touches in Miami's backfield.