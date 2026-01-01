Achane (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Achane is missing a second consecutive practice due to a shoulder injury, giving him just one more chance to handle on-field reps ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots. If the star playmaker is unable to suit up Week 18, Jaylen Wright will figure to lead Miami's backfield on the road against New England, while Ollie Gordon will also stand to inherit an increased role on offense.