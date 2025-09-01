Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Achane (calf) will practice and remains on track for Sunday's regular-season opener on the road against Indianapolis "if he doesn't have any setbacks," Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Achane will practice for the first time since he sustained a soft-tissue calf injury Aug. 16, a positive step in the right direction even if he's limited in his return to on-field work. McDaniel has consistently indicated that Achane is on track to play Week 1, though Miami has taken a cautious approach to his recovery and prioritized avoiding any setbacks. With Jaylen Wright (leg) not practicing Monday and trending in the wrong direction Week 1, expanded backfield opportunities behind Achane figure to be on tap for rookie Ollie Gordon, who McDaniel said "took advantage of an inopportune health situation," C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.