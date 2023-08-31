Coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday that he expects Achane (shoulder) will return to practice "sooner rather than later," Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

The rookie has been a limited participant in a non-contact jersey this week, working his way back after suffering a shoulder injury Aug. 19 in Miami's second preseason game. With Jeff Wilson (abdomen) on IR and out for at least the first four games, the Dolphins have Achane, Salvon Ahmed (neck) and Chris Brooks as options to spell starting running back Raheem Mostert, who has played more than 11 games twice in eight seasons. Achane has a nice chance to earn snaps and touches once he gets his shoulder injury sorted out.