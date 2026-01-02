Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Waddle (ribs) will be limited in practice Friday and be listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Patriots, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Waddle missed practice Wednesday and has since logged back-to-back limited sessions, though it sounds like his status for Sunday's divisional matchup and season finale could come down to the wire. It appears Miami will consider holding out a number of key playmakers, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, as Darren Waller (groin) will be placed on IR and De'Von Achane (shoulder) will sit out practice again Friday, though the standout running back hasn't yet been ruled out for Week 18. Waddle's status will be made official no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.