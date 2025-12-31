Waddle (ribs) isn't practicing Wednesday, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Waddle injured his ribs during the second quarter of Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. He returned late in the third quarter but ultimately played just 26 percent of Miami's snaps on offense. With 910 receiving yards on the season, Waddle has some extra motivation to suit up for Week 18 against New England if his availability comes down to a matter of pain tolerance.