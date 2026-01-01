Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waddle (ribs) returned to a limited practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After missing practice Wednesday, Waddle's return to a limited session a day later bodes well for his chances of being available for Sunday's season-finale against the Patriots. Friday's final injury report is set to determine whether the Dolphins' top wideout heads into the weekend with an injury designation or cleared to face New England in Week 18.
