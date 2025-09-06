The Dolphins have elevated Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, in advance of Sunday's regular-season opener on the road at Indianapolis.

Wilson is primed for the No. 3 role in Miami's backfield Week 1 behind De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon, a gig he could be asked to handle as long as Jaylen Wright (knee) remains sidelined. The 29-year-old veteran suited up for 19 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2023 and 2024.