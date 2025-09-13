Wilson was elevated from the Dolphins' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

The 29-year-old will now join the Dolphins' active roster for the second consecutive week, providing extra depth at running back with Jaylen Wright (knee) likely out again in the Week 2 matchup against the Patriots. Wilson played just one offensive snap in Miami's Week 1 loss, so he's likely to play a depth role in the team's backfield once again Sunday.