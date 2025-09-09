Wilson reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wilson was elevated to the active roster to provide depth in the backfield for Week 1 against the Colts after Jaylen Wright (knee) was ruled out, but the former played just two snaps on offense without showing up on the box score otherwise. Wilson would be a top candidate to be elevated for Miami's Week 2 AFC East clash against New England if Wright remains sidelined.