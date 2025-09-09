default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wilson reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wilson was elevated to the active roster to provide depth in the backfield for Week 1 against the Colts after Jaylen Wright (knee) was ruled out, but the former played just two snaps on offense without showing up on the box score otherwise. Wilson would be a top candidate to be elevated for Miami's Week 2 AFC East clash against New England if Wright remains sidelined.

More News