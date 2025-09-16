Wilson reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.

Wilson was elevated to the Dolphins' active roster for a second-straight week but saw minimal work on special teams during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Patriots. The veteran running back is eligible to be elevated from the practice squad one more time, at which point the Dolphins would have to sign Wilson to the active roster in order for him to be available for the rest of the season.