Jeff Wilson: Returns to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Wilson was elevated to the active roster ahead of the team's 38-10 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, failing to record any stats while playing six of the team's 56 offensive snaps. The running back appeared in three games with Miami this season, producing no output. Wilson will now likely look for an opportunity to compete for an active roster in the offseason.