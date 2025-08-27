Wilson is signing with Miami's practice squad Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson is familiar with coach Mike McDaniel's rushing scheme and gives the Dolphins some depth at running back, with De'Von Achane (calf) injured but expected to be ready for Week 1 but Jaylen Wright (leg) a candidate to miss a bit of time early in the year. If Miami's backfield health doesn't improve in time to face off against the Colts in Week 1, it's possible Wilson gets elevated from the practice squad, though if Achane is healthy he'd figure to work, at best, in a reserve No. 3 capacity behind Ollie Gordon.