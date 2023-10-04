Wilson (midsection) won't have his practice window opened Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Teammates Nik Needham (Achilles) and Robert Jones (knee) both practiced Wednesday, opening up the 21-day practice window during which the Dolphins can remove them from injured reserve. That wasn't the case for Wilson, despite prior optimism from Wilson's agent Drew Rosenhaus that Wilson would be available after sitting out the minimum four games. With Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane excelling in the backfield, the Dolphins have little reason to rush Wilson's return. It's too early to rule him out for Sunday's game against the Giants, but Wilson would likely have practiced Wednesday if the plan was for him to come off IR and play in Week 5.