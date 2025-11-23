Eagles' Adoree' Jackson: Concussion evaluation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Jackson left during the third quarter and is now being evaluated by the league's independent neurologists for a potential concussion. Cooper DeJean has been moved to outside cornerback in Jackson's absence and Michael Carter has taken over the nickel position, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
