Eagles' Adoree' Jackson: Logs full practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (concussion) was a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
Jackson left during the third quarter of Sunday's overtime loss to the Cowboys to be evaluated by medical staff for a possible concussion. Per Zach Berman of The Athletic, Jackson was not placed in the league's concussion protocol, and with a full practice Tuesday, the veteran cornerback is on track to play Friday against the Bears. Jackson has accumulated 33 tackles (24 solo) and six pass defenses across nine regular-season games.
