Smith secured all seven targets for 80 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Smith had been shut out on the stat sheet in Week 1 against the Lions, which had led Jalen Hurts to promise the second-year speedster things would be different in short order. The Eagles' signal-caller more than made good on his promise Monday night, feeding Smith the second-most targets, which led to a team-high number of receptions. Smith's 11.4 yards per catch was a modest figure by his standards, but the solid performance had to have elicited a sigh of relief from his flummoxed fantasy managers. Smith's next opportunity to build on the resurgent effort comes in a Week 3 NFC East battle Sunday against a Commanders team that allowed 256 passing yards and four passing touchdowns to the Lions' Jared Goff in Week 2.