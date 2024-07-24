Bradberry (undisclosed) was spotted working with the second-team defense at safety Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Bradberry had been dealing with some sort of injury earlier in the offseason, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. After posting an All-Pro campaign in 2022, Bradberry's play substantially declined the following season, as he allowed 590 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in primary coverage across 16 regular-season games. Expect the 30-year-old to serve as a rotational defensive back in Philadelphia's secondary in 2024.