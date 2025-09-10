Shipley (ribs) isn't practicing Wednesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Shipley took three carries for 26 yards in the first half of last Thursday's win over Dallas, but he was injured on a kickoff late in the second quarter and didn't play after halftime. The Eagles then traded for RB Tank Bigsby on Monday, giving up fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2026, which is seemingly enough compensation to put Shipley on the hot seat even if he returns from his injury soon (far from guaranteed). AJ Dillon filled in as the No. 2 RB after halftime last Thursday, taking three carries for 10 yards while occasionally spelling Saquon Barkley, who finished the night with 79 percent snap share and 22 touches.