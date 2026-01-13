Eagles' Will Shipley: Step back in second season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shipley finished his second professional season with 14 carries for 49 yards and added nine receptions for 56 yards in 15 regular-season games.
While Shipley played nearly twice as many offensive snaps as he did as a rookie, his total touches dropped from 34 to 23. The 2024 fifth-round pick doesn't appear to be viewed as anything other than a depth option by the Eagles, as the team acquired Tank Bigsby from the Jaguars after Week 2 to serve as Saquon Barkley's primary backup.
More News
-
Eagles' Will Shipley: Two carries in narrow victory•
-
Eagles' Will Shipley: No offensive touches in blowout win•
-
Eagles' Will Shipley: One grab against Chargers•
-
Eagles' Will Shipley: Minimal impact in Week 14•
-
Eagles' Will Shipley: No touches vs. Dallas•
-
Eagles' Will Shipley: Zero touches against Lions•