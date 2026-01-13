Shipley finished his second professional season with 14 carries for 49 yards and added nine receptions for 56 yards in 15 regular-season games.

While Shipley played nearly twice as many offensive snaps as he did as a rookie, his total touches dropped from 34 to 23. The 2024 fifth-round pick doesn't appear to be viewed as anything other than a depth option by the Eagles, as the team acquired Tank Bigsby from the Jaguars after Week 2 to serve as Saquon Barkley's primary backup.