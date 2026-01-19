The Broncos reverted Moore to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Moore was elevated ahead of Saturday's divisional-round victory over the Bills but ended up being a healthy scratch. He's yet to get into a game for Denver -- all nine of his appearances this season came when he was a member of Buffalo. However, two of Denver's wideouts (Troy Franklin (hamstring) and Pat Bryant (concussion)) suffered injuries Saturday, so Moore may be pressed into action Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against New England.