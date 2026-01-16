The Broncos elevated Moore from the practice squad Friday.

Perhaps not so coincidentally, Moore was cut by the Bills in November and will now join Denver's gameday roster for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Buffalo. The 25-year-old appeared in nine games for the Bills during the regular season, securing nine of 17 targets for 112 scoreless yards. Moore is unlikely to have a prominent offensive role with all of Denver's wideouts healthy.