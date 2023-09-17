Robinson may receive the starting nod Sunday against the Packers but is once again expected to split work out of the backfield with Tyler Allgeier, Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."

The timeshare arrangement tilted in favor of Robinson in the Week 1 win over the Panthers, as he logged 31 snaps on offense (65 percent share) to Allgeier's 26 (54 percent). However, Allgeier turned in the more fantasy-friendly line (15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns to go with three catches for 19 yards), though Robinson still delivered useful production in his own right (10 carries for 56 yards, six catches for 27 yards and a touchdown). Atlanta may not be able to find as many carries for both backs Week 2 in what projects to be a tougher matchup with the Packers, but Robinson should still be in store for double-digit touches while also functioning as the Falcons' preferred back on passing downs. Allgeier was used more than Robinson in goal-line scenarios last week, and if that trend continues Week 2, it could limit Robinson's touchdown-scoring upside.