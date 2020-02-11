Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Potential offseason cut?
Freeman is facing an uncertain future with the Falcons, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Freeman is expected to keep his starting job if he stays with the team, but there's no guarantee he survives the offseason as the Falcons try to navigate their difficult cap situation. The veteran running back is entering the third season of a five-year, $41.25 million extension, with no guarantees remaining on his contract. Freeman's release would clear out just $3.5 million in 2020 cap space (per overthecap.com), but the number could jump as high as $6.5 million if NFL owners and players agree to a new collective bargaining agreement that retains the provision for post-June 1 cuts.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Rushing inefficiency reduces value•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Chalks up two first-quarter TDs•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Held in check by 49ers•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Cleared to play•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nursing knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...
-
Dynasty Running Back Tiers
Heath Cummings settles on a top tier of six running backs, but says more are knocking on the...
-
5 lessons from XFL Week 1
Ben Gretch reviews the biggest takeaways from Week 1 in the XFL, beginning with a lack of clarity...
-
XFL DFS Week 1 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 1 XFL DFS contests.
-
10 Crazy Stats from 2019
The Fantasy Football podcast discussed 10 crazy stats from 2019 on Friday's podcast, including...