Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Potential offseason cut?

Freeman is facing an uncertain future with the Falcons, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Freeman is expected to keep his starting job if he stays with the team, but there's no guarantee he survives the offseason as the Falcons try to navigate their difficult cap situation. The veteran running back is entering the third season of a five-year, $41.25 million extension, with no guarantees remaining on his contract. Freeman's release would clear out just $3.5 million in 2020 cap space (per overthecap.com), but the number could jump as high as $6.5 million if NFL owners and players agree to a new collective bargaining agreement that retains the provision for post-June 1 cuts.