Mariota completed 20 of 28 passes for 253 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Panthers. He also rushed six times for 43 yards.

Mariota's second pass of the game was intercepted, but he bounced back and submitted an efficient performance through the air en route to a season-high 253 passing yards. The quarterback's dual-threat ability was also on display again as he rushed for at least 30 rushing yards for a fourth straight game, totaling 185 rushing yards during that stretch. Mariota's first touchdown was a well-designed play that left Kyle Pitts wide open for a two-yard score, but his second and third scores were nice throws that turned into big plays with great efforts from Tyler Allgeier and Damiere Byrd. Sunday's performance marked the veteran's best performance of the season, and he'll look to build off his success against the Chargers in Week 9.