Ja'Marr Chase had an amazing season, and he can add another accomplishment to his resume. He was the most successful player for Fantasy managers in 2024 on CBS Sports leagues.

Chase won the Triple Crown this past season with the most receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). Only Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), Steve Smith (2005) and Cooper Kupp (2021) have accomplished that feat since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. He's also the first receiver in NFL history to eclipse both 1,700 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns in a single season.

He averaged 23.7 PPR points per game, and we named Chase the CBS Sports Fantasy MVP. But he was also No. 1 in most wins this past season for Fantasy managers.

Here, we're looking at the win percentage data on CBS Sports leagues for 2024. It is based on players rostered in 60 percent or more of leagues on CBS Sports, which came to 135 players when removing kickers and DSTs, and shows total wins and not Fantasy titles. Only commissioner leagues were considered with at least eight Fantasy teams or more.

Chase accounted for more wins than other Fantasy MVP candidates like Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs and Justin Jefferson. But those weren't the only players in the top 10 of win percentage.

You'll see guys like Kendre Miller, Jalen McMillan and Adam Thielen among those other greats, and they were added to successful Fantasy rosters during the season, even if they weren't necessarily starters. Alvin Kamara (groin) missed the final three games of the season, and Fantasy managers were hopeful Miller would be a handcuff, which never materialized. Still, he was on the bench for some winning Fantasy teams.

McMillan and Thielen were useful Fantasy options, and they earned their way into the top 10. McMillan scored seven touchdowns in his final five games, scoring at least 16 PPR points in each game over that span. And Thielen scored at least 15 PPR points in four of his final six outings.

McMillan was the top rookie on this list, but he wasn't alone in helping Fantasy managers this season. Other top rookies in wins included Brock Bowers (No. 12), Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 21), Malik Nabers (No. 22), Jayden Daniels (No. 26) and Bucky Irving (No. 33).

Unfortunately, as you'll see below, several prominent players hurt Fantasy rosters instead of helping since they had losing records. Some of the biggest busts in 2024 were also sub-.500 with their win percentage, including Breece Hall, Travis Kelce, Rachaad White, Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Travis Etienne. And all of those players had an Average Draft Position on CBS Sports in the first three rounds.

But let's not focus on the negative. Instead, study this data and check out the winners. And, hopefully, we'll find more winners in 2025 as the offseason goes on.

The Top-135 best "league winning" picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase 0.5923

2. Kendre Miller 0.5851

3. Saquon Barkley 0.5816

4. Lamar Jackson 0.5796

5. Jalen McMillan 0.5667

6. Joe Burrow 0.5662

7. Derrick Henry 0.5635

8. Jahmyr Gibbs 0.5504

9. Justin Jefferson 0.5467

10. Adam Thielen 0.5425

11. Terry McLaurin 0.5421

12. Brock Bowers 0.5408

13. Trey McBride 0.5406

14. George Kittle 0.5398

15. Joe Mixon 0.5355

16. Chase Brown 0.5345

17. Josh Jacobs 0.5344

18. Tyjae Spears 0.5331

19. Alvin Kamara 0.5327

20. Jonnu Smith 0.5318

21. Brian Thomas Jr. 0.5317

22. Malik Nabers 0.5316

23. Amon-Ra St. Brown 0.5312

24. Josh Allen 0.5310

25. Jerome Ford 0.5294

26. Jayden Daniels 0.5290

27. Zach Charbonnet 0.5279

28. De'Von Achane 0.5273

29. Bijan Robinson 0.5264

30. Kyren Williams 0.5262

31. Nico Collins 0.5242

32. Baker Mayfield 0.5239

33. Bucky Irving 0.5233

34. Mike Evans 0.5224

35. Tee Higgins 0.5212

36. James Conner 0.5204

37. Jaxon Smith-Njigba 0.5188

38. Courtland Sutton 0.5175

39. Chuba Hubbard 0.5163

40. A.J. Brown 0.5157

41. J.K. Dobbins 0.5155

42. Drake London 0.5153

43. Jared Goff 0.5150

44. Sam Darnold 0.5147

45. Cooper Kupp 0.5131

46. Garrett Wilson 0.5108

47. Puka Nacua 0.5101

48. Ladd McConkey 0.5100

49. Davante Adams 0.5096

50. James Cook 0.5094

51. Bo Nix 0.5084

52. T.J. Hockenson 0.5082

53. Tucker Kraft 0.5069

54. Jameson Williams 0.5068

55. Jerry Jeudy 0.5064

56. Aaron Jones 0.5053

57. Jalen Hurts 0.5046

58. Jauan Jennings 0.5043

59. Jordan Addison 0.5039

60. Josh Downs 0.5038

61. Darnell Mooney 0.5027

62. Tyrone Tracy Jr. 0.5025

63. Keenan Allen 0.5024

64. Rico Dowdle 0.5022

65. Khalil Shakir 0.5016

66. Tua Tagovailoa 0.5014

67. Zay Flowers 0.5009

68. Jonathan Taylor 0.5008

69. DK Metcalf 0.5007

70. Kenneth Walker III 0.4999

71. DeVonta Smith 0.4998

72. Brian Robinson Jr. 0.4994

73. Jakobi Meyers 0.4993

74. Mark Andrews 0.4987

75. Matthew Stafford 0.4983

76. Isaac Guerendo 0.4981

77. Kyler Murray 0.4978

78. CeeDee Lamb 0.4974

79. Tony Pollard 0.4969

80. Jayden Reed 0.4968

81. Hunter Henry 0.4965

82. Dalton Kincaid 0.4959

83. Tank Bigsby 0.4956

84. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 0.4955

85. D'Andre Swift 0.4951

86. Najee Harris 0.4948

87. Rhamondre Stevenson 0.4947

88. David Njoku 0.4938

89. Zach Ertz 0.4935

90. D.J. Moore 0.4932

91. David Montgomery 0.4921

92. Anthony Richardson 0.4920

93. George Pickens 0.4918

94. Jaylen Warren 0.4902

95. Brock Purdy 0.4901

96. Sam LaPorta 0.4899

97. Calvin Ridley 0.4896

98. Cade Otton 0.4895

99. DeAndre Hopkins 0.4894

100. Ameer Abdullah 0.4891

101. Kareem Hunt 0.4884

102. Russell Wilson 0.4883

103. Pat Freiermuth 0.4873

104. Alexander Mattison 0.4870

105. Justin Herbert 0.4865

106. Romeo Doubs 0.4856

107. Breece Hall 0.4831

108. Geno Smith 0.4826

109. Travis Kelce 0.4824

110. Jake Ferguson 0.4813

111. Xavier Worthy 0.4794

112. Ray Davis 0.4792

113. Jaylen Waddle 0.4790

114. Quentin Johnston 0.4770

115. Keon Coleman 0.4769

116. Jordan Love 0.4776

117. Rome Odunze 0.4766

118. Kyle Pitts 0.4761

119. Rachaad White 0.4754

120. Tyreek Hill 0.4745

121. Deebo Samuel 0.4743

122. Caleb Williams 0.4735

123. Javonte Williams 0.4723

124. Braelon Allen 0.4703

125. Christian Watson 0.4702

126. Marvin Harrison Jr. 0.4689

127. Michael Pittman 0.4688

128. Isiah Pacheco 0.4643

129. Patrick Mahomes 0.4636

130. Chris Olave 0.4635

131. Amari Cooper 0.4633

132. Tank Dell 0.4550

133. C.J. Stroud 0.4520

134. Travis Etienne 0.4474

135. Nick Chubb 0.4446