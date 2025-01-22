Ja'Marr Chase had an amazing season, and he can add another accomplishment to his resume. He was the most successful player for Fantasy managers in 2024 on CBS Sports leagues.
Chase won the Triple Crown this past season with the most receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). Only Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), Steve Smith (2005) and Cooper Kupp (2021) have accomplished that feat since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. He's also the first receiver in NFL history to eclipse both 1,700 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns in a single season.
He averaged 23.7 PPR points per game, and we named Chase the CBS Sports Fantasy MVP. But he was also No. 1 in most wins this past season for Fantasy managers.
Here, we're looking at the win percentage data on CBS Sports leagues for 2024. It is based on players rostered in 60 percent or more of leagues on CBS Sports, which came to 135 players when removing kickers and DSTs, and shows total wins and not Fantasy titles. Only commissioner leagues were considered with at least eight Fantasy teams or more.
Chase accounted for more wins than other Fantasy MVP candidates like Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs and Justin Jefferson. But those weren't the only players in the top 10 of win percentage.
You'll see guys like Kendre Miller, Jalen McMillan and Adam Thielen among those other greats, and they were added to successful Fantasy rosters during the season, even if they weren't necessarily starters. Alvin Kamara (groin) missed the final three games of the season, and Fantasy managers were hopeful Miller would be a handcuff, which never materialized. Still, he was on the bench for some winning Fantasy teams.
McMillan and Thielen were useful Fantasy options, and they earned their way into the top 10. McMillan scored seven touchdowns in his final five games, scoring at least 16 PPR points in each game over that span. And Thielen scored at least 15 PPR points in four of his final six outings.
McMillan was the top rookie on this list, but he wasn't alone in helping Fantasy managers this season. Other top rookies in wins included Brock Bowers (No. 12), Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 21), Malik Nabers (No. 22), Jayden Daniels (No. 26) and Bucky Irving (No. 33).
Unfortunately, as you'll see below, several prominent players hurt Fantasy rosters instead of helping since they had losing records. Some of the biggest busts in 2024 were also sub-.500 with their win percentage, including Breece Hall, Travis Kelce, Rachaad White, Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Travis Etienne. And all of those players had an Average Draft Position on CBS Sports in the first three rounds.
But let's not focus on the negative. Instead, study this data and check out the winners. And, hopefully, we'll find more winners in 2025 as the offseason goes on.
The Top-135 best "league winning" picks:
1. Ja'Marr Chase 0.5923
2. Kendre Miller 0.5851
3. Saquon Barkley 0.5816
4. Lamar Jackson 0.5796
5. Jalen McMillan 0.5667
6. Joe Burrow 0.5662
7. Derrick Henry 0.5635
8. Jahmyr Gibbs 0.5504
9. Justin Jefferson 0.5467
10. Adam Thielen 0.5425
11. Terry McLaurin 0.5421
12. Brock Bowers 0.5408
13. Trey McBride 0.5406
14. George Kittle 0.5398
15. Joe Mixon 0.5355
16. Chase Brown 0.5345
17. Josh Jacobs 0.5344
18. Tyjae Spears 0.5331
19. Alvin Kamara 0.5327
20. Jonnu Smith 0.5318
21. Brian Thomas Jr. 0.5317
22. Malik Nabers 0.5316
23. Amon-Ra St. Brown 0.5312
24. Josh Allen 0.5310
25. Jerome Ford 0.5294
26. Jayden Daniels 0.5290
27. Zach Charbonnet 0.5279
28. De'Von Achane 0.5273
29. Bijan Robinson 0.5264
30. Kyren Williams 0.5262
31. Nico Collins 0.5242
32. Baker Mayfield 0.5239
33. Bucky Irving 0.5233
34. Mike Evans 0.5224
35. Tee Higgins 0.5212
36. James Conner 0.5204
37. Jaxon Smith-Njigba 0.5188
38. Courtland Sutton 0.5175
39. Chuba Hubbard 0.5163
40. A.J. Brown 0.5157
41. J.K. Dobbins 0.5155
42. Drake London 0.5153
43. Jared Goff 0.5150
44. Sam Darnold 0.5147
45. Cooper Kupp 0.5131
46. Garrett Wilson 0.5108
47. Puka Nacua 0.5101
48. Ladd McConkey 0.5100
49. Davante Adams 0.5096
50. James Cook 0.5094
51. Bo Nix 0.5084
52. T.J. Hockenson 0.5082
53. Tucker Kraft 0.5069
54. Jameson Williams 0.5068
55. Jerry Jeudy 0.5064
56. Aaron Jones 0.5053
57. Jalen Hurts 0.5046
58. Jauan Jennings 0.5043
59. Jordan Addison 0.5039
60. Josh Downs 0.5038
61. Darnell Mooney 0.5027
62. Tyrone Tracy Jr. 0.5025
63. Keenan Allen 0.5024
64. Rico Dowdle 0.5022
65. Khalil Shakir 0.5016
66. Tua Tagovailoa 0.5014
67. Zay Flowers 0.5009
68. Jonathan Taylor 0.5008
69. DK Metcalf 0.5007
70. Kenneth Walker III 0.4999
71. DeVonta Smith 0.4998
72. Brian Robinson Jr. 0.4994
73. Jakobi Meyers 0.4993
74. Mark Andrews 0.4987
75. Matthew Stafford 0.4983
76. Isaac Guerendo 0.4981
77. Kyler Murray 0.4978
78. CeeDee Lamb 0.4974
79. Tony Pollard 0.4969
80. Jayden Reed 0.4968
81. Hunter Henry 0.4965
82. Dalton Kincaid 0.4959
83. Tank Bigsby 0.4956
84. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 0.4955
85. D'Andre Swift 0.4951
86. Najee Harris 0.4948
87. Rhamondre Stevenson 0.4947
88. David Njoku 0.4938
89. Zach Ertz 0.4935
90. D.J. Moore 0.4932
91. David Montgomery 0.4921
92. Anthony Richardson 0.4920
93. George Pickens 0.4918
94. Jaylen Warren 0.4902
95. Brock Purdy 0.4901
96. Sam LaPorta 0.4899
97. Calvin Ridley 0.4896
98. Cade Otton 0.4895
99. DeAndre Hopkins 0.4894
100. Ameer Abdullah 0.4891
101. Kareem Hunt 0.4884
102. Russell Wilson 0.4883
103. Pat Freiermuth 0.4873
104. Alexander Mattison 0.4870
105. Justin Herbert 0.4865
106. Romeo Doubs 0.4856
107. Breece Hall 0.4831
108. Geno Smith 0.4826
109. Travis Kelce 0.4824
110. Jake Ferguson 0.4813
111. Xavier Worthy 0.4794
112. Ray Davis 0.4792
113. Jaylen Waddle 0.4790
114. Quentin Johnston 0.4770
115. Keon Coleman 0.4769
116. Jordan Love 0.4776
117. Rome Odunze 0.4766
118. Kyle Pitts 0.4761
119. Rachaad White 0.4754
120. Tyreek Hill 0.4745
121. Deebo Samuel 0.4743
122. Caleb Williams 0.4735
123. Javonte Williams 0.4723
124. Braelon Allen 0.4703
125. Christian Watson 0.4702
126. Marvin Harrison Jr. 0.4689
127. Michael Pittman 0.4688
128. Isiah Pacheco 0.4643
129. Patrick Mahomes 0.4636
130. Chris Olave 0.4635
131. Amari Cooper 0.4633
132. Tank Dell 0.4550
133. C.J. Stroud 0.4520
134. Travis Etienne 0.4474
135. Nick Chubb 0.4446