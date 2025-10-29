Giants coach Brian Daboll said Bellinger (neck) will not practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Bellinger will not practice due to a neck injury sustained during New York's loss to Philadelphia in Week 8. If Bellinger's injury forces him to sit out versus the 49ers on Sunday, No. 1 tight end Theo Johnson will figure to take on an increased workload. With rookie running back Cam Skattebo (ankle) and top wideout Malik Nabers (knee - ACL) both out for the year, the Giants' tight ends corps could become a larger factor on offense going forward.